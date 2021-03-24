Cloward and Piven and the Hating of America









There is a movement in this country that is engulfing all pillars of society and destroying it. One tenet running through was developed by Professors Cloward and Piven, two communists in the U.S. who hate our country.

CLOWARD AND PIVEN

In 1966, then-Columbia University sociologists Richard Andrew Cloward and Frances Fox Piven, revealed the Cloward-Piven Strategy which seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse. They publicized it in an article.

The Cloward-Piven strategy depended on surprise but eventually, there was backlash and in 1996, President Clinton signed the 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, which was “the end of welfare as we know it.” At least it was for a time until almost all of it was reversed by Barack Obama, beginning with the overhauls outlined in the Stimulus. It’s growing exponentially under Joe Biden.

The 1996 bill imposed time limits on federal welfare and stricter eligibility and work requirements.

It Wasn’t An Accident

In the late 1990s, New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani exposed them and others, citing Cloward-Piven’s 1966 manifesto in his effort to drive much-needed welfare reform as the city grappled with extraordinary debt. He accused them of economic sabotage.

“This wasn’t an accident,” Giuliani charged in a 1997 speech. “It wasn’t an atmospheric thing, it wasn’t supernatural. This is the result of policies and programs designed to have the maximum number of people get on welfare.”

After the backlash from their 1966 article, Cloward and Piven were never as open or candid again.

Their activism over the ensuing years, however, appeared to rely on the tactic of overloading the system. They didn’t simply rely on welfare. Wherever they detected weakness in the bureaucratic system, they applied pressure.

Using Voting Rights

Cloward-Piven strategists founded the “voting rights movement” in 1982 allegedly to complete the work of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It was led by followers of George Wiley’s welfare rights crusade.

Project Vote arose from it. It is an ACORN group. Another group servicing the voter effort was Human SERVE founded by Richard Cloward, now deceased, and Frances Fox Piven, who is very much alive.

All three pushed for the Motor-Voter law which was signed in 1993. It is responsible for overloading the voter rolls with “deadwood” and laying the path to voter fraud.

They are overloading the rolls.

The Living Wage [and Universal Basic Income]

The Cloward-Piven strategy is often seen in the work of the far-left Podesta-Soros Open Society Institute.

The living wage is an outgrowth of The Open Society and their Shadow Party. It seeks to overload the capitalist system and equalize all outcomes regardless of effort or success.

They want capitalism replaced with a completely nationalized system.

Cloward and Piven, in papers published in 1971 and 1977, argued that mass unrest in the United States, especially between 1964 and 1969, did lead to a massive expansion of welfare rolls, though not to the guaranteed-income program that they had hoped for. They believed it would end poverty.

It would also end freedom and achievement as we know it.

BREAKING THE LAW WITHOUT PUSHBACK

Former president Obama and now Biden are merely breaking the law to make it all happen and there is no pushback. Endless streams of anonymous people which include terrorists, criminals, the poor, the uneducated, will destroy us.

President Obama honored the United Farm Workers leader, Dolores Huerta, with the Presidential Media of Freedom at the White House May 2012. Huerta is a Marxist-Leninist. She should have been awarded the Hugo Chavez Medal of Freedom.

She founded the UFW with Cesar Chavez. She is a unionist and an advocate for illegal immigrants’ rights.

Huerta does not believe there is such a thing as an illegal because the border was illegally moved. She has famously said, “Republicans hate Latinos.” She also greatly admires dictator Hugo Chavez.

Huerta is a friend of Frances Fox Piven and other communists and joins them in her contempt for Ronald Reagan, calling him one of the “most dangerous Presidents.”

Whatever you think of Reagan, he stood for liberty, the Constitution, and individualism. He was a staunch opponent of Communism.

Huerta is a chair of the Democratic Socialists of America “the largest socialist organization in the United States, and the principal U.S. affiliate of the Socialist International.”

Obama said that he took his slogan, “Yes we can,” from Huerta.

In an interview with Trevor Loudon, Loudon said that Cloward-Piven is part of the Obama ideology but there’s more:

MOVING THE MASSES

In 2011, when Frances Fox Piven was encouraging the OWs – Occupy Wall Street – she said “an effective movement of the unemployed will have to look something like the strikes and riots that have spread across Greece,” and that “protesters need targets, preferably local and accessible ones,”

In a New York Times article, Piven rephrased her statement: “That is not a call for violence,” Ms. Piven said of the references to riots. “There is a kind of rhetorical trick that is always used to denounce movements of ordinary people, and that is to imply that the massing of people itself is violent.”

Is that semantics? In any case, she is calling for revolutionary change even to this day and she isn’t opposed to violence.

In her own words. She likes nonviolence insofar as it protects protesters – she said our country is violent and our government is violent. Violence is okay if it’s a “big part of your strategy,” she said in 2011.

She is still very active and still plotting. During Occupy Wall Street, she said, and which you can hear in the video below, “It’s just the beginning and it’s only one expression of what is going to be a very variegated, multi-place, multifaceted protest movement.”

The Occupy movement was clearly led by anarchists, communists and socialists.

Piven predicted that the time will come when the people will “leave Liberty Plaza and they will say it’s over and they will be wrong because protest movements are not one event and they don’t take place at one point in time.”

She also said, “There will probably be some street battles” and we have “to be ready to do our part.”

She and others like her pretend this latest movement is about Civil Rights. They said the same in 2011 and they are saying the same thing now.

Listen:

The people we saw rioting over Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and now others could care less about these men. They are occupiers which is why it is important to recall the events of the Occupy movement.

Watch:

THE SECOND YEAR AFTER THE OCCUPY MOVEMENT

Thousands of Occupy Wall Street protesters swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge in August 2013, shutting down car lanes and setting up yet another tense showdown with the NYPD. Roughly 700 people were arrested after standing in the roadway, blocking the Brooklyn-bound lanes.

They too hated cops.

Today, we no longer respect the values of John Jay but we do have a college in his name that supports people like Frances Fox Piven.

This is why they need to silence us, disarm us, and hate us. It is why the Capitol is surrounded by barbed wire, fences, and troops. As they tighten the controls, people will revolt.

JOHN JAY COLLEGE, FROM FEDERALISM TO COMMUNISM

On December 21st, 1784, one of our Founding Fathers, John Jay, became the first U.S. Secretary of State for foreign affairs. He was also the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (1789-1795).

A senior college of the City University of New York is named after John Jay. The John Jay College of Criminal Justice is, according to its website, “the preeminent national and international leader in educating for justice”.

One has to wonder how John Jay would feel about it were he alive today. The college has some undistinguished professors who they hold in high esteem such as Frances Fox Piven, a Political Science and Sociology professor at the Graduate Center, but more on her later.

In 1787 and 1788 Jay collaborated with Alexander Hamilton and James Madison on the Federalist, authoring essays numbers two, three, four, five, and sixty-four, contributing to the political arguments and intellectual discourse that led to the Constitution’s ratification.

John Jay played a key role in guiding the Constitution through the New York State Ratification Convention in the face of vigorous opposition. In this battle, Jay relied not only on skillful political maneuvering, and he also produced a pamphlet, “An Address to the People of New York,” that powerfully restated the Federalist case for the new Constitution.

He ended with this:

Let us all be mindful that the cause of freedom depends on the use we make of the singular opportunities we enjoy of governing ourselves wisely; for, if the event should prove that the people of this country either cannot or will not govern themselves, who will hereafter be advocates for systems which, however charming in theory and prospect, are not reducible to practice? If the people of our nation, instead of consenting to be governed by laws of their own making and rulers of their own choosing, should let licentiousness, disorder, and confusion reign over them, the minds of men everywhere will insensibly become alienated from republican forms, and prepared to prefer and acquiesce in governments which, though less friendly to liberty, afford more peace and security.

Sacrificing freedom for imaginary peace and security is becoming a way of life and it has never worked.

