Harvard-Harris Poll Is Very Good News for Donald Trump

A new Harvard/Harris poll shows Donald Trump widening the lead over Biden by 7 points. Gov. DeSantis, who hasn’t announced yet, is tied with Biden at 42%.

It is too early to take these polls too seriously, but it’s a good sign for Donald Trump. It’s hard to believe Joe Biden has 40% approval.

The GOP primary has Donald Trump robustly leading at 58%. The only candidate with clout appears to be Gov. DeSantis, who has sunk to 16%. He will likely declare his candidacy next week.

Donald Trump looks very strong for a primary win.

Not even a third of respondents believe that the country is on the right track, yet Biden has 40% support. Two-thirds are concerned about the direction of the U.S. economy. Only 21% of respondents have faith in avoiding an impending recession.

It’s hard to believe Democrats are running Biden again, given his disastrous policies. My fear is that isn’t the plan and the real plan is for him to pull out late in the game and for them to put Michelle Obama in. It would be too late to prepare an offense against her. Trust me on this – they’re capable of doing it.

Given that gloomy prediction, the polls so far are all very good news for Donald Trump

🚨 National Poll by Harvard/Harris PRES:

(R) Trump: 47% (+7)

(D) Biden: 40% (D) Biden: 42% (=)

(R) DeSantis: 42%

GOP PRES:

Trump — 58% (+42)

DeSantis — 16%

Ramaswamy — 4%

Pence — 4%

Haley — 4%

T. Scott — 1%

Hutchinson — 1% 2,000 RV | May 17-19 | ±4.4% pic.twitter.com/wdMGIV3a5o — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 19, 2023

