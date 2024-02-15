“Clown Car of Supidity!” Barbara Lee’s $50 an Hour Min. Wage

California is a clown car of stupidity ~ Dave Rubin

On Monday, communista Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., defended her demand for a $50 federal minimum wage, citing Californians’ high cost of living.

Let me see, a double Mac Happy Meal, what do you think? $42?

Her proposal hikes the federal wage about seven times the $7.25 an hour. Her challengers, also idiots, want to raise the wages between $20 and $25.

I know what worker productivity means and that means that you have to make sure your employees are taken care of and have a living wage,” Rep. Lee said, noting her past experience as a small business owner.

No, we pay for what the product is worth.

She used United Way stats of all things to show $127,000 a year barely pays for a family of four.

“Just do that math. Just do that math,” Rep. Lee said. “Of course, we have national minimum wages that we need to raise to a living wage. You’re talking about 20, 25 dollars, fine. But I have got to be focused on what California needs and what the affordability factor is when we calculate this wage.”

That’s the communist approach, and it doesn’t work.

She wants the late Sen. Diane Feinstein’s seat, and we thought Feinstein was bad.

This is the economics for dummies in California clown world.

SHE’S A CASTRO/COMMUNISM SUPPORTER

Barbara Lee has a checkered foreign policy record. She’s a Castro admirer and a big supporter of communism.

“We need to stop and pause and mourn his loss,” Lee said in the wake of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s November 2016 death.

“I was very sad for the Cuban people,” Lee lamented.

The Cuba Archive project estimated that by November 2016, nearly 11,000 deaths had been caused by the Castro regime.

“He led a revolution in Cuba that led to social improvements for his people,” Lee told a California newspaper in November 2016. Lee described Castro as “a smart man” and a “historian.”

“He wanted normal relations with the United States but not at the expense of the revolution’s accomplishments,” Lee said.

Related