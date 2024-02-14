National Geographic Picks a Traveler of the Year – a Drag Queen

By
M Dowling
-
5
9

PC DEI woke National Geographic chose their travelers of the year: two blacks, one Asian, one handicapped, two with names I can’t pronounce, a white guy, and Dolly Parton. However, the person first acknowledged as a hero or heroine was a drag queen, environmental and LGBTQ+ activist, and community organizer known professionally as Pattie Gonia, who is a man named Wyn Wiley.

Not satire. The Left has strange heroes.

Patti Gonia screengrab

The title of the article: They Inspire Us and Teach Us about the World: Meet Our 2024 Travelers of the Year

THE INSPIRING DRAG QUEEN

The drag queen brings young people together in the Oregon outdoors to address environmental justice (Marxist) and pride in identity. They have an indigenous trans musician, Quinn Christopherson.

“Every year, my community fundraises to send ten queer youth on a fully scholarshipped backpacking trip,” she says. “One of the attendees told me and the group around the fire, ‘Being on this trip has helped me reclaim a childhood I didn’t get to have.’ That’s everything to me.”

Controlling interest: Disney

National Geographic Partners, LLC is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company (which owns 73% of shares) and the namesake non-profit scientific organization National Geographic Society (which owns 27%).

His spiel is inaccurate:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Papa
Guest
Papa
32 minutes ago

Is that a mustache it’s wearing or photoshopped?

0
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
1 minute ago
Reply to  Papa

He has a mustache.

0
Reply
Papa
Guest
Papa
36 minutes ago

Next time I see a National Geographic, hope I don’t puke.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
37 minutes ago

I recommend this freak travel to a muslim country. These trannys usually wind up as prostitutes or on dope and alcohol abuse,unemployable, suicidal because they don’t fit in with society. Not a successful or fulfilling lifestyle to follow.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
45 minutes ago

Disgusting – i used to be worth getting, but now it is garbage.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz