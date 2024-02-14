National Geographic Picks a Traveler of the Year – a Drag Queen

PC DEI woke National Geographic chose their travelers of the year: two blacks, one Asian, one handicapped, two with names I can’t pronounce, a white guy, and Dolly Parton. However, the person first acknowledged as a hero or heroine was a drag queen, environmental and LGBTQ+ activist, and community organizer known professionally as Pattie Gonia, who is a man named Wyn Wiley.

Not satire. The Left has strange heroes.

The title of the article: They Inspire Us and Teach Us about the World: Meet Our 2024 Travelers of the Year

THE INSPIRING DRAG QUEEN

The drag queen brings young people together in the Oregon outdoors to address environmental justice (Marxist) and pride in identity. They have an indigenous trans musician, Quinn Christopherson.

“Every year, my community fundraises to send ten queer youth on a fully scholarshipped backpacking trip,” she says. “One of the attendees told me and the group around the fire, ‘Being on this trip has helped me reclaim a childhood I didn’t get to have.’ That’s everything to me.”

Controlling interest: Disney

National Geographic Partners, LLC is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company (which owns 73% of shares) and the namesake non-profit scientific organization National Geographic Society (which owns 27%).

You will never believe who holds controlling interest in National Geographic… Disney. https://t.co/EmDbRW4rPc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024

His spiel is inaccurate:

NEW: Woke National Geographic names drag queen and climate activist Pattie Gonia Traveler of the Year 2024. pic.twitter.com/Uwj3n14pfm — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) February 14, 2024

Related