OMG Infiltrates No Mas Muertes & It’s Not Good

OMG, the Team infiltrated a secret NO MAS MUERTES encampment in the middle of the desert in Aravaca, Arizona, near the border.

They investigated the shady activity of No Mas Muertesor – No More Deaths. a nonprofit organization claiming to provide humanitarian aid to illegal immigrants but has been raided by US law enforcement and whose members have been arrested by border patrol numerous times.

Posing as donors and land surveyors, and with the help of an illegal immigrant working undercover, OMG recordings show this nonprofit repeating, “We are a little paranoid,” refusing to state their names, voicing hostility towards law enforcement, interrogating the undercover illegal immigrant “Why don’t you ask for asylum? Why don’t you ask border patrol for asylum?” and offering to transport the undercover illegal immigrant for $300 cash before pointing guns at him – actions related more to a human trafficking operation than a humanitarian nonprofit.

No Mas Muertes workers refused to provide their names or identifications, stating: “You also don’t need the mask. I only put it on when the military shows up or when those white people show up, so they won’t take my picture” flies in the face of No More Deaths’ obligations as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization to follow the law. Instead, it seems to skirt immigration laws and traffic humans.

THE CATHOLIC NGOS HAVE TO BE INVESTIGATED

OMG’s exposé of secret illegal immigrant compounds funded by Catholic Community Services of Tucson, coupled with this undercover footage of No More Deaths, reveals the shocking proliferation of private tax-exempt nonprofit organizations working with the government or potentially dangerous cartels to engage in what amounts to human trafficking into the United States under the guise of humanitarian aid, without any scrutiny or accountability.

Couched as a ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, whose tag line is “a liberal light in the desert,” No More Deaths appears to use its relationship with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson to evade filing IRS documents of financial transparency (IRS Form 990) under an IRS exemption for religious organizations.

