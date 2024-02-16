Clown News from Iran: They Claim Antartica Again

Iran’s Navy commander announced in a televised broadcast last fall that the regime owns Antarctica and will build a military operation in the South Pole. They have announced this every year since 2007.

“We have property rights in the South Pole. We have a plan to raise our flag there and carry out military and scientific work,” Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said in late September and again recently, according to a translation by the Washington D.C.-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Our scientists are getting ready for a joint operation, encompassing the efforts of all our people, in keeping with the guidelines of our Leader.”

“It’s an arcane topic, but little lies between Iran’s coast outside the Persian Gulf and the eastern hemisphere side of Antarctica,” Jennifer Dyer, a retired commander of U.S. Naval Intelligence, told Fox News Digital.

“In theory, Iran could claim an interest in Antarctica similar to India’s, Australia’s, New Zealand’s or Chile’s (or those of the U.K. and France, for that matter), with their island outposts in the southern hemisphere.

“I can say that raising the flag at the South Pole doesn’t carry any implications in international law. The Antarctic Treaty (which became effective in 1961) has a specific provision that no action by any nation after 1961 can be the basis of a territorial claim on the continent.”

“Iran isn’t a signatory to the treaty and might try to do frisky things in Antarctica,” Dyer noted. “Those things wouldn’t be recognized by other nations, at least as matters stand now. The U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Japan, India, China, and Russia are all signatories to the treaty, as are Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand, the ‘jumping off’ nations closest to the continent.”

