Special Counsel David Weiss Arrests GOP’s Witness to Biden Crimes

ABC News reports that special counsel David Weiss has indicted an FBI confidential source who provided derogatory information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on felony false statement and obstruction charges.

The DOJ could put Mr. Smirnov in prison for 25 years.

Weiss indicted Alexander Smirnov, 43, on one count of making a false statement and one count of creating a false and fictitious record related to statements he made to the FBI on a document known as an FBI Form 1023.

Smirnov is the man that Republicans have called “a highly credible FBI source” and have used to say Joe Biden is corrupt, according to multiple senior congressional sources.

Reportedly, Weiss has charged him with providing misleading information regarding Joe and his son Hunter’s association with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Smirnov has been charged, claiming that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with Burisma executives to connect Joe Biden to financial gains from his son’s business deals.

The 37-page indictment alleges that Smirnov had been a confidential human source for the FBI since 2010 and “provided false derogatory information to the FBI” about both Bidens after Joe Biden became a candidate for president in 2020.

Smirnov allegedly told the FBI — falsely — that officials with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that Hunter Biden worked for, had told him they hired Hunter Biden because he would “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.” Smirnov allegedly told the FBI — again, falsely — that Burisma officials had told him they paid Hunter Biden and Joe Biden $5 million and that it would take investigators ten years to find the illicit payments to Joe Biden.

Hunter said he doesn’t know Smirnov.

It’s hard to fight a DOJ. They have all the power, and they are weaponized. However, if Mr. Smirnov had lied, the Biden corruption case would have changed dramatically. There is other evidence besides this testimony.

Almost a year ago, Sen. Chuck Grassley (I-Iowa) released the confidential FBI informant’s claim that, years ago, the Biden family “pushed” a Ukrainian oligarch to pay them $10 million.

David Weiss is the Delaware US Attorney who let the most serious charges against Hunter Biden expire past the five-year statute of limitations. He also arranged the sweetheart deal on the lesser charges, such as the gun charge, until a judge stopped the deal from going through.

There are a lot of anti-democratic assaults, all to protect the Biden crime family.

