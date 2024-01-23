Clown News! Globalists at the WEF Are Coming for Your Coffee

More clown news from Switzerland.

Swiss banker and World Economic Forum “agenda contributor,” Hubert Keller, wants your coffee now. They want to save the climate one cup of coffee at a time.

“The coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coffee. So, we should all know that every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere.”

Now they’re coming for your coffee. Swiss banker and World Economic Forum “agenda contributor”, Hubert Keller: “The coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coffee… Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the… pic.twitter.com/4tRj2fXJaw — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 22, 2024

These control freaks won’t stop. They want our appliances, our cars, our beef, dairy, you name it. They want the earth depopulated so I’m guessing they’d like to see most of us dead.

They’re trying to convince us to eat bugs.

They come up with these insane ideas to shut down one-third of the farms and kill cows to reduce nitrogen.

And CO2 is not a pollutant.

Did you know we help fund them?

House Republicans introduced legislation to suspend funding for the World Economic Forum.

“No funds available to the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development, or any other department or agency may be used to provide funding for the World Economic Forum,” the bill simply reads.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., along with others, including Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Az.

“The World Economic Forum doesn’t deserve one cent of American funding, and it’s past time we defund Davos,” Perry said in a press release.

“The Defund Davos Act would ensure that U.S. tax dollars are not funding the World Economic Forum and their reset on our way of life. I thank Congressman Perry for leading this important effort,” Tiffany said.

Is there any global anything we don’t fund?

Related