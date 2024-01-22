Rep. Higgins: Stand Your Ground, “The Feds Are Staging a Civil War”

In response to the Supreme Court decision allowing the Biden administration to remove the razor wire in Shelby Park, Rep. Clay Higgins stated, “My thoughts are that the feds are staging a civil war, and Texas should stand their ground.”

Media: “Congressman Higgins, the Supreme Court just ruled in favor of the Biden Admin over the State of Texas, saying that the federal government can remove physical barriers at the border put in place by Texas. What are your thoughts?” Me: “My thoughts are that the feds are staging a civil war, and Texas should stand their ground.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton promised “the fight is not over.”

“The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America,” Paxton told Fox News Digital.

“The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty.”

This ruling isn’t the end of it.

The Court decision allowing Biden to continue any part of this invasion is unacceptable.

People are dying trying to get here, children are trafficked, drugs pour in, and our sovereignty is destroyed. Is the Biden administration really going to cut down razor wire?

Paxton had sued the administration in October over Border Patrol cutting razor wire in Shelby Park to discourage invaders. The Biden administration argued that once migrants are on US soil, Border Patrol must apprehend them (only they don’t, they catch and release). The Biden administration is perverting US law to keep the borders open.

An Appeals Court granted Paxton’s request for a preliminary injunction. The DOJ then asked the Supreme Court for “temporary relief” so they could remove the razor wire. The administration doesn’t even want two-and-a-half-miles of border closed off as Texas is being destroyed by a mass of humanity that includes criminals and terrorists.

Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council, said the ruling would “undoubtedly encourage more illegal immigration.”

“Unfortunately, this means Border Patrol agents are going to be tied up dealing with give ups rather than going after the criminal elements that constantly cross our borders illegally,” Judd said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Border agents support Texas’s efforts to stop the invasion, and it is an invasion.

Whats going on at the southern border?

We are going to need some answers ? @GovAbbott pic.twitter.com/VGSKAyowzn — Armand Klein (@ArmandKleinX) January 22, 2024

