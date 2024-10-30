Clown President Says Half the Nation Is Garbage

“Puerto Rico, where I’m in my home state of Delaware,” Biden said, “they’re good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” said the humorless scold Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is calling half the nation “garbage.” Only in the clown world is the president an idiot who hates half the populace.

We’re all garbage because he didn’t like a joke the comic told at the Trump rally.


