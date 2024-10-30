Corruption: The IRS, FBI, DOJ Knew in 2019 the Hunter Laptop Was Real

Catherine Herridge interviewed the IRS whistleblowers who told her American taxpayers receive unequal treatment. Some US taxpayers are identified as “sensitive investigations.” They are the powerful, elite people, the important people.

They also explained that they knew Joe Biden was “The Big Guy.” However, they were not allowed to ask about “The Big Guy.”

They All Knew

The IRS whistleblowers say the FBI, IRS, and Justice Department knew immediately that the Hunter Biden laptop was real in late 2019 and that 51 former intelligence officials’ statement that the laptop had the “classic earmarks” of a Russian information operation was unfounded.

“In our investigation, we knew that the laptop was real. DOJ knew that the laptop was real.”

“FBI knew the laptop was real.”

“We were confirming certain aspects of it that it was real and legitimate as far back as late 2019.”

“As a special agent, as a criminal investigator, and what I know and what I do, I don’t know how they could have come to that conclusion regarding this laptop.”

“There were a lot of overt investigative steps that we were not allowed to take because we had an upcoming election.”

“The prosecutors…told us that they didn’t want to ask about ‘The Big Guy.’”

“We corroborated that ‘The Big Guy’ was Joe Biden. Yes.” “

There was no question ever that ‘The Big Guy’ was referring to Joe Biden.”

“It was for the purpose of affecting that [2020] election.”

Herridge asked about the punishments they suffered for telling the truth.

Again, only two whistleblowers came forward.

Catherine Herridge exposes government corruption

