People Can’t Afford Food So Harris Says She Was a Middle Class Kid

M DOWLING
Harris keeps giving the same bad answers to the same questions. She doesn’t have an agenda and says nothing of substance.

Reporter: What’s your message to Michigan voters in terms of the economy? We have auto workers who are being laid off and those who fear that they might be laid off. The average person can’t afford groceries or their rent. And recent polls in Michigan show that Michigan voters believe that Donald Trump would do a better job with handling the economy and bringing jobs back. What do you say to that?

Harris: Well, let’s start with this. I come from the middle class, and I’ll never forget where I come from. My mother worked very hard. She, by the time I was a teenager, was able to save up for our first home, and I understand…

Most grocers make about a 1% profit and she’s calling that price gouging. She’s a moron clown.

In this clip, she pretends Trump thinks the American people are “the enemy within,” when he clearly meant her administration is the enemy within.

Trump doesn’t want to put people in jail. He wants to make America Great Again.

Here’s her dumb, insulting ad, honey:


