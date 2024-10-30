People Can’t Afford Food So Harris Says She Was a Middle Class Kid

Harris keeps giving the same bad answers to the same questions. She doesn’t have an agenda and says nothing of substance.

Reporter: What’s your message to Michigan voters in terms of the economy? We have auto workers who are being laid off and those who fear that they might be laid off. The average person can’t afford groceries or their rent. And recent polls in Michigan show that Michigan voters believe that Donald Trump would do a better job with handling the economy and bringing jobs back. What do you say to that?

Harris: Well, let’s start with this. I come from the middle class, and I’ll never forget where I come from. My mother worked very hard. She, by the time I was a teenager, was able to save up for our first home, and I understand…

Reporter: “What’s your message to Michigan voters on the economy? We have auto workers being laid off… The average person can’t afford groceries or their rent.” Kamala: “Let me start with this: I come from the middle class.” pic.twitter.com/F4D4pKyytf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2024

Most grocers make about a 1% profit and she’s calling that price gouging. She’s a moron clown.

REPORTER: What do you tell voters who point to you as the reason for high grocery prices? KAMALA: Uhh I'm going to go after corporate price gouging! 1. Groceries are expensive because Kamala unleashed record inflation. 2. Venezuelan-style price controls are NOT the solution. pic.twitter.com/YMWSTBlb2G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2024

In this clip, she pretends Trump thinks the American people are “the enemy within,” when he clearly meant her administration is the enemy within.

Kamala is now pretending to be a unifier who "works across the aisle." Kamala was rated THE MOST liberal Senator in the country just a few short years ago — more extreme than even Bernie Sanders. She's desperate and pathetic. pic.twitter.com/WtUcTGzMrW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2024

Trump doesn’t want to put people in jail. He wants to make America Great Again.

Kamala repeats the DISGUSTING lie that President Trump wants to put people who disagree with him "in jail." It's this kind of dangerous rhetoric that has led to two attempts on President Trump's life in just over 2 months. Kamala should be ASHAMED of herself. pic.twitter.com/jePXdv6ur6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Here’s her dumb, insulting ad, honey:

I’ve never been more disgusted by an ad. Kamala thinks women are stupid, weak, and incapable of independent thought. And she thinks our husbands are manipulative bullies. Whether you vote blue or red, I hope you can see how grossly insulting this is. pic.twitter.com/TBzYIRdtg7 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 29, 2024