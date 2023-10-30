Clown Restaurant Where Staff Cheers Hamas

M Dowling
Did you ever think you would have to tell people what is evil and not evil? Even when you do, it won’t help.

John Cardillo told two waitresses who were cheering on Hamas that it was disgusting. He asked to see the manager. When manager John came out, he asked John Cardillo to leave and threatened to call the police. John sided with the terrorist sympathizers.

Mr. Cardillo shared the Voodoo Bayou phone #: +1 (954) 314-0669

VooDoo Bayou Ft. Lauderdale
THEY WERE CHEERING THINGS LIKE THIS


