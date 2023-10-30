Clown Restaurant Where Staff Cheers Hamas

Did you ever think you would have to tell people what is evil and not evil? Even when you do, it won’t help.

John Cardillo told two waitresses who were cheering on Hamas that it was disgusting. He asked to see the manager. When manager John came out, he asked John Cardillo to leave and threatened to call the police. John sided with the terrorist sympathizers.

Mr. Cardillo shared the Voodoo Bayou phone #: +1 (954) 314-0669

I was just asked to leave Voodoo Bayou restaurant on Las Olas in Ft Lauderdale, and they threatened to call the Fort Lauderdale police on me, because two of their waitresses were cheering Hamas. When I told them it was disgusting and asked for a manager, the manager John came… pic.twitter.com/GgGGodbb8j — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 29, 2023

THEY WERE CHEERING THINGS LIKE THIS

Hamas terr0rists murdered over 600 Israelis yesterday They abducted women,kids Babies being held in cages Only heartless can support Palestine pic.twitter.com/1udy0Raao4 — Hemant Kumar Ramani (@9870Ramani) October 27, 2023

