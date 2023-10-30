Israeli Forces Find Shani Louk Dead

Shani Louk was attending the Supernova music festival and clips on social media had shown her dancing and singing just hours before the Hamas group stormed into the venue. Israeli forces notified the family that they found her deceased.

According to German paper DW, Ms Louk was trying to flee when she was captured by Hamas operatives, who took her into Gaza, where she was filmed being beaten.

Shani Louk, a tattoo artist

“Unfortunately, we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” Shani’s mother, Ricarda told NTV.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister,” her sister Adi Louk said on social media.

Her family shared the news of her death on X; “Shani, who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken.”

22-year-old Shani Louk

Shani Louk, the Israeli-German partygoer who was paraded around in a truck half naked, was found dead by Israeli forces.

Her heartbroken mother had originally gotten word from an unknown source that she was in a hospital seriously injured. Her boyfriend is missing.

BILD reported in mid-October

During the terrorist attack, tattoo artist Shani called the family with her mobile phone from the festival grounds. Her mother, Ricarda Louk, spoke to her and asked her: “Do you have a bunker nearby?” Shots were fired. Her daughter seemed confused and promised to look for shelter. After that, the contact was broken off.

As the family was later able to reconstruct, Shani Louk ran to the parking lot with “her great love” and four other friends; they wanted to escape in two cars. Wilfried Gehr, who is in a relationship with Shani’s Aunt Orly, says: “The young people have lost sight of each other. The friends then hid in the bushes. They have now reappeared safely, but Shani and her boyfriend have since disappeared.”

The family has not heard anything from the German Foreign Ministry. Winfried Gehr says: “We do not get any information from the authorities here. Peace activists have told us that Shani will now only get help if the German authorities officially intervene. None of this has arrived in Gaza so far.”

In response to BILD’s request, the Federal Foreign Office replied that the German authorities were aware of the case and that they were in contact with Israeli colleagues.


