Clown Show! Joy Behar Says Joe Rogan Believes in Dragons

By
M DOWLING
-
0
31

Joe with his pet dragon

Joy Behar spread some crazy information on her show about Joe Rogan, which is what the ladies of The View do.

She told the audience that Joe Rogan believed in dragons to prove that he was spreading disinformation. Joy Behar says people like their show because they tell the truth, unlike “dragon believer” Joe Rogan.

I wasn’t sure where she got that misinformation, but then I saw this:

In other news, Joe Rogan changed his bio to dragon believer.

Will Joy have to offer an apology on air and say Joe doesn’t believe in dragons? They lie nonstop, but sometimes they are made to correct the lies.

Here are some of Sunny Hostin’s hostage videos.

Babylon Bee joined the fun.


