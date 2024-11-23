Clown Show! Joy Behar Says Joe Rogan Believes in Dragons

Joy Behar spread some crazy information on her show about Joe Rogan, which is what the ladies of The View do.

She told the audience that Joe Rogan believed in dragons to prove that he was spreading disinformation. Joy Behar says people like their show because they tell the truth, unlike “dragon believer” Joe Rogan.

I wasn’t sure where she got that misinformation, but then I saw this:

Wonder what sources @JoyVBehar uses to check facts? Certainly not the actual JRE episode she’s talking shit about. pic.twitter.com/ZiKkvXzuVi — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) November 22, 2024

In other news, Joe Rogan changed his bio to dragon believer.

Will Joy have to offer an apology on air and say Joe doesn’t believe in dragons? They lie nonstop, but sometimes they are made to correct the lies.

Here are some of Sunny Hostin’s hostage videos.

3 times this week The View has had to read legal retraction because of their lies… The View and its lunatic hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi, and Sunny Hostin have become massive liabilities for ABC. The show should be canceled because of this. pic.twitter.com/KWItRRFwvz — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 22, 2024

Sunny Hostin had to read another correction on air for false claims she’s made against Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth. You know what would be easier? Firing her and canceling The View pic.twitter.com/shZic6FEw9 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 21, 2024

Babylon Bee joined the fun.

Joe Rogan Says If Dragons Aren’t Real Then What Was He Riding Through Hyperspace While Smoking Pot With The Machine Elves Last Night? https://t.co/Vmhb64VR51 pic.twitter.com/9rjfDin5a1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 22, 2024

