House Vote Update

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

As we wait for California and Alaska to finish counting votes 18 days after the election, The House GOP will lead 220 to 215 or 221 to 214.

For a short while, until they replace Stefanik and Waltz, they will have zero votes to spare.


