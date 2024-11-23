House Vote Update

As we wait for California and Alaska to finish counting votes 18 days after the election, The House GOP will lead 220 to 215 or 221 to 214.

For a short while, until they replace Stefanik and Waltz, they will have zero votes to spare.

So basically the House will be either 220-215 or 221-214. Depending on when Stefanik and Waltz resign, and when DeSantis can schedule a special election in Gaetz’s district, it could be 217-215 (Rs will have zero votes to spare) or 218-214 (1 vote to spare) for a short time. https://t.co/ecdqCqRaO6 — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) November 16, 2024

