MSNBC Is Evil: They Changed a Headline But It Can’t Be Unseen

MSNBC published one of the most disgraceful articles yet. The title, Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance, was widely reviled. Danny Cevallos, an MSNBC legal analyst, authored the pathetic piece. Cevallos painted Ibarra as a victim. In no sane world is Ibarra a victim.

The article begins:

Jose Antonio Ibarra was convicted on multiple counts of murder Wednesday in the February killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. Ibarra was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, along with other consecutive sentences for lesser crimes, including aggravated assault with intent to rape and “peeping Tom.”

Riley’s murder became a political rallying cry at this summer’s Republican National Convention because Ibarra entered the country illegally in 2022. But for all the political controversy, the outcome of this trial was never in doubt.

The verdict was going to be guilty.

The sentence was going to be life without parole.

In the article, MSNBC painted Ibarra as a political pawn. According to MSNBC, Ibarra’s sentence wasn’t foregone because of what he did but rather because of the politics. He was deprived of options.

Ibarra raped and slaughtered the young nursing student Laken Riley after she fought for her life for 18 minutes. Ibarra is a member of Tren de Aragua and was released into the US even though 8,000 detention beds were available.

MSNBC is sick, run by sick people for other sick people. There is no fixing this hate network.

Joe Rogan spoke for many here:

What the fuck is this shit pic.twitter.com/sUcH8Wsuru — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 22, 2024

