Clown Show! Hunter Crashes a Hearing, Then Storms Out

Hunter Biden refused to show up for a House hearing when he was subpoenaed recently and said he would only attend a public hearing. Today, he crashed a hearing but quickly fled. Hunter is untouchable and knows it; thus, he is extremely lawless and arrogant.

Rep. Nancy Mace Blasted Hunter Biden

Rep. Mace called for Hunter Biden to be arrested for defying the House subpoena.

“You are the epitome of white privilege…You have no balls…I think Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go to jail,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said while glaring at the president’s son:

Rep. Nancy Mace confronted Hunter Biden in the hearing and says “I think he should be hauled off to jail right now.” pic.twitter.com/l3HXOHdo75 — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) January 10, 2024

Mace pointed to their hypocrisy, but Marxists don’t care if they’re hypocrites. It never embarrasses them.

After the meeting, Rep. Mace posted on X that “It’s no secret that Hunter Biden is using his privilege to evade any sense of accountability. He showed up in the People’s House as a PR stunt. It’s horrendous that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are standing by him as he spits in the face of the American people.”

Rep. Crockett Doesn’t Like White Rep. Mace Talking About White Privilege

Rep. Crockett resented Rep. Mace, saying Hunter exhibits white privilege since Mace is white. She also compared Trump Hotels making money when Chinese officials stayed at the hotels, while Hunter appears to have gotten money from China illegally.

You lose IQ points if you listen to Crockett too long.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to Rep. Nancy Mace’s comment accusing Hunter Biden of “white privilege”: “It was a spit in the face, at least of mine, as a black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like.” pic.twitter.com/P6HwX6IUHh — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 10, 2024

Hunter and his lawyers immediately left the hearing when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) began to speak. “[He] sits here with a smug look on his face and runs away when it’s my turn to talk,” she said.

“He can’t even face my words as I was about to speak to him,” she said. “What a coward.

However, he left after Democrats voted to ask him questions. Instead, that didn’t happen.

Hunter Biden storms out of the House Oversight Committee hearing: “What a coward” pic.twitter.com/hm18j4L57o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene put up a photo of a naked Hunter paying off prostitutes during a previous hearing.

Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act. Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s… pic.twitter.com/JAB0cPMNrM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 19, 2023

