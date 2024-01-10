13 GOP Rebel Against Speaker Johnson’s Spending Deal

Conservatives in the House have just blocked a procedural vote on a rule because they oppose Johnson’s new spending deal with Democrats. It’s not a great deal, but with such a small majority, it’s a nearly impossible position.

By blocking the rule, the House can’t move forward with three bills they were planning to vote on this week.

House conservatives were rebelling against the spending deal Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) struck with Democrats.

Thirteen Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against the rule for a trio of bills unrelated to spending.

The final tally was 203-216. Republican leadership canceled an afternoon vote series following the revolt.

The deal Johnson worked out only cuts $19 billion, and Chuck Schumer has been running around boasting that it doesn’t hurt their agenda one bit. Everything Democrats want gets funded.

Congress is staring down Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 shutdown deadlines.

Republicans have a very slim majority, and thirteen rebelled.

They are: Andy Biggs, Eric Burlison, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Anna Paulina Luna, Gwen Moore, Ralph Norman, William Ogles, Scott Perry, Matt Rosendale, and Chip Roy.

