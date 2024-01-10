Trump Can’t Speak at Closing in NYC Trial & Can’t Get a Delay

Judge Engoron, who found Donald Trump guilty before he presented a defense, will not allow Donald Trump to give his own closing statement as he requested. An exchange of emails shows that Donald Trump would not agree to the restrictions Engoron placed on his speech. In the final email, Engoron gave him seven minutes to decide if they would accept his deal.

Trump’s lawyers had objected to Engoron’s insistence that Trump speaks only to “relevant” matters if he gives his own closing argument, the AP reported.

Engoron said he can’t campaign, introduce new evidence, testify, or discuss irrelevant matters.

Donald Trump wouldn’t agree to that because he felt he should be able to speak freely.

Former First Lady Melania Trump’s ailing mother, Amalija Kanvs, 78, has died after being hospitalized in Miami over the holidays.

According to independent journalist Officer Lew, President Trump asked for a delay in tomorrow’s closing arguments due to his Mother-In-Law’s death so he could be with Melania, and the judge denied that request.

It is very clear from this email exchange between Trump’s attorneys and Judge Engoron, he does not have the ability to remove his emotion and display judicial impartiality. This is clearly a personal vendetta against President Trump and that’s not how the justice system is meant… pic.twitter.com/XfmaeQMX29 — Defender of the Republic (@realdefender45) January 10, 2024

At stake in the civil case is a $370 million fine and a ban on Donald Trump from ever working in real estate in New York again. It also banned his two oldest sons from working for five years.

Attorney General Letitia James, who ran for office on getting Trump, brought the case despite the extremely weak basis for it.

