Clown Show Nightcap! Fauci on People Coming Illegally with COV

















Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s medical advisor, just responded again to the problem of COV-afflicted aliens coming in illegally across our borders by the millions.

Neil Cavuto asked him about the 20% of illegal aliens caught at the border with COVID. Fauci began his response by saying he doesn’t have an easy answer.

We have an easy answer – close the border to illegal aliens.

Fauci claimed the Remain in Mexico policy is still in effect.

The only problem with that is Biden isn’t following through on it yet and has tacked numerous exceptions to it, basically gutting it.

These illegal aliens are released, put on buses and airplanes, but citizens and others here legally have to be vaxxed, get tested within 24 hours of international travel, and wear masks. Somehow, Fauci the Clown can’t see the bigger picture.

His final statement was the cherry on the sundae — Omicron spreads quickly anyway so it doesn’t matter.

It will be a moot point, he said nonchalantly. “Given what we know about transmissibility and likely transmissibility advantage of Omicron, we’ve seen that in Africa with the spikes that are going up. Once it gets in there, it will likely under the radar screen be spreading no matter what you do to keep people out or not. That’s the way viruses work. We saw that happen with Delta…,” he said.

Seriously, that is what he said. Watch the clip.

This is the man who is wrong all them time, ignores natural immunity, doesn’t follow the science, and plays semantic games which amount to lies.

Watch:

