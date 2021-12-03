Crumbley’s Are Still on the Lam, Warrant Out for Their Arrest, FBI & Marshals Join the Search

















The parents of Michigan school killer Ethan Crumbley, 15, appear to be on the run. They each face four charges of involuntary manslaughter for giving their disturbed son access to a 9mm Sig Sauer which he used to kill 4 high school children and injure seven others.

The father bought the gun on Black Friday as a Christmas present for the son. The very morning of the shooting, they had a meeting with the school over their son’s misbehavior. Additionally, when they heard about the school shooting, the father rushed home from work to check his guns and the mother texted the son to tell him not to do it.

That’s not all. School officials became concerned about Ethan Crumbley a day before the shooting, when a teacher saw him searching for ammunition on his phone, prosecutors said. A drawing of a gun and the message — “blood everywhere” — were also found at the boy’s desk. When the mother found out her son researched ammo at school, she said he’s not in trouble, just don’t get caught.

The parents were charged with DUI in 2005.

The Crumbley’s lawyer said they will turn themselves in and they are returning but they’ve not made any arrangements to do so.

A fugitive warrant has been issued for parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley. The FBI and US Marshals are in on the search.

US Marshals and FBI are involved in search for Ethan Crumbley’s parents, sheriff says Via CNN pic.twitter.com/f6NDfHIAxl — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) December 3, 2021

MORE DETAILS

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them Friday for their recklessness.

The police have issued a BOLO alert and say that no voluntary surrender has been arranged.

In Michigan, involuntary manslaughter charge refers to contributing to a situation where death is likely.

James Crumbley purchased the handgun police say his son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, used to kill four on Tuesday. Days before the shooting, Jennifer warned son “learn not to get caught” after he researched gun ammo at school.

She also posted a photo of the gun to social media: “Mom and son day testing out his new Xmas present.”

Ethan was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

The murder weapon has been out of production for years and was likely purchased through a private seller.

It’s not illegal to buy a gun for a 15-year old but circumstances concerning their son suggest extreme recklessness.

The lunatic teen sent out warnings:

It appears the alleged school shooter held a countdown on his Instagram before killing and injuring students today at Oxford High School. The FBI was too busy taking down his social media account instead of stopping the school shooting he was about to commit. pic.twitter.com/jd9miM1sNc — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 1, 2021

These parents might just be stupid and for that, I’m sorry, but they must pay some price for their reckless behavior.

The Leftists trouble makers on social media, who conveniently forgot Waukesha, are claiming he was a white supremacist. The mother said she was a feminist and LGBT advocate. It sounds like their views are mixed. In any case, why is this political, but Waukesha with 67 victims is not?

Allegedly, Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old suspected white supremacist, murdered 3 students at Oxford High School in Michigan today. I expect the suspected white supremacist community to tell us that Ethan Crumbley was pulling a Kyle Rittenhouse and only defending himself. pic.twitter.com/nbSfT0zvBO — Bold Justice (@bold_justice) December 1, 2021

One of the Murdered Teens:

Tate Myre. 16-year-old high school star running back at Oxford High School. Killed in school shooting.pic.twitter.com/B6AyByfmVL — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 3, 2021

The Frightened Teens:

You could sense the fear and tension from inside classroom where Oxford High School students were barricaded.

Courtesy of markmakingyt on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/GX1T51yYb7 — The Kings Damned (@ladysnark_) November 30, 2021

Related















