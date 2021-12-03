Crumbley’s Are Still on the Lam, Warrant Out for Their Arrest, FBI & Marshals Join the Search

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The parents of Michigan school killer Ethan Crumbley, 15, appear to be on the run. They each face four charges of involuntary manslaughter for giving their disturbed son access to a 9mm Sig Sauer which he used to kill 4 high school children and injure seven others.

The father bought the gun on Black Friday as a Christmas present for the son. The very morning of the shooting, they had a meeting with the school over their son’s misbehavior. Additionally, when they heard about the school shooting, the father rushed home from work to check his guns and the mother texted the son to tell him not to do it.

That’s not all. School officials became concerned about Ethan Crumbley a day before the shooting, when a teacher saw him searching for ammunition on his phone, prosecutors said. A drawing of a gun and the message — “blood everywhere” — were also found at the boy’s desk. When the mother found out her son researched ammo at school, she said he’s not in trouble, just don’t get caught.

The parents were charged with DUI in 2005.

The Crumbley’s lawyer said they will turn themselves in and they are returning but they’ve not made any arrangements to do so.

A fugitive warrant has been issued for parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley. The FBI and US Marshals are in on the search.

MORE DETAILS

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them Friday for their recklessness.

The police have issued a BOLO alert and say that no voluntary surrender has been arranged.

In Michigan, involuntary manslaughter charge refers to contributing to a situation where death is likely.

James Crumbley purchased the handgun police say his son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, used to kill four on Tuesday. Days before the shooting, Jennifer warned son “learn not to get caught” after he researched gun ammo at school.

She also posted a photo of the gun to social media: “Mom and son day testing out his new Xmas present.”

Ethan was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

The murder weapon has been out of production for years and was likely purchased through a private seller.

It’s not illegal to buy a gun for a 15-year old but circumstances concerning their son suggest extreme recklessness.

The lunatic teen sent out warnings:

These parents might just be stupid and for that, I’m sorry, but they must pay some price for their reckless behavior.

The Leftists trouble makers on social media, who conveniently forgot Waukesha, are claiming he was a white supremacist. The mother said she was a feminist and LGBT advocate. It sounds like their views are mixed. In any case, why is this political, but Waukesha with 67 victims is not?

One of the Murdered Teens:

The Frightened Teens:


Leave a Reply