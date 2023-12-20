Treason at the Border: Migrants Get Priority Boarding, Security

M Dowling
We are facing an intentional invasion and a betrayal of the United States of America by our own federal government. It is treason.

Tenet Media reporter Taylor Hansen at Phoenix Airport: “And there are migrants everywhere. They’re receiving priority boarding. They’re skipping security lines. They have their own security area, so it’s completely expedited on their behalf.

“I’ve run into over 40 migrants alone already,” the reporter continued.”I’ve only been here for 30 minutes. “You know, we’ve talked to migrants from Africa, from other regions out there. We have Venezuelan migrants, quite a few of them Mexican migrants, so coming from all over.

“A lot of them are flying into North Carolina, Charlotte. You got some going into Philadelphia, New York, and Texas so far.”

“… they’re absolutely everywhere in the airport. You can’t look anywhere throughout this place without seeing them.”

Many illegal aliens had no idea where they were going.

We reported this yesterday.

The illegal aliens admit they are committing immigration fraud.

The hardcore leftist Catholics, with Pope Francis’s blessing, are promoting this treason.


