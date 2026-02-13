Clown World Canada

Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Look at Canada and weep because the US is only one step behind. Maybe we can all move to normal Alberta. The sad thing is that we really love Canada, most Canadians, and hate to see this. We love their anthem.

The left is pathetic no matter where they turn up. Kill the mental disease of woke.

The clips clearly show that some Canadians in power are mad.

Don’t forget to call the murdering dirtbag male who killed his family, a teacher, six children, and wounded 25, a “she” or a “gun person.” It’s what the killer would have wanted. Nothing worse than misgendering after all.

This is infuriating, and it’s happening in the US too.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
5 seconds ago

The woke left is destroying Western Civilization

they are doing it in many nations

and it is sad

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
23 minutes ago

Wow. Some people are so easily programmed based on where their bread is buttered. They sacrifice integrity.

It’s lots like what I saw in corporations with AA. That is an AA event.

I see no way Canada recovers. If Alberta actually declares independence, I expect Ottawa to move in, seize the government and arrest the leaders.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
12 minutes ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

A sad but properly accurate assessment. Communists can not allow freedom and independent thinking.

