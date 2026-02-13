How Corporations Went Woke

A new report from the Alliance for Consumers (AFC) argues that progressive, often climate-change-related, activism and aligned trial lawyers are increasingly using lawsuits not to win large sums but to drive significant changes in American culture.

The report makes a lot of sense, and the AFC backed it up with research.

Since the waning years of the Obama administration, AFC has said that courtrooms have become the “battleground” for the political left’s campaign to “reshape American society” through “strategic litigation.”

They Found a Pattern

AFC analyzed employment discrimination cases, environmental suits, and corporate governance litigation and found that the outcomes, or sought-after outcomes, demonstrated a pattern of courtroom strategy meant to deliver policy changes that the left has been unable to achieve through state or federal legislation—particularly regarding DEI and climate.

“If you really want to understand a substantial portion of why corporate America went really woke, there’s a story that can be told,” O.H. Skinner, AFC’s executive director, told Fox News Digital.

The goal was to secure the presidency’s ultimate power for another eight years and beyond. With that power, they would pressure corporations to align with their values.

It is why corporate America went woke.

The insane wokes sued and sought to maintain continuity of policies under President Hillary Clinton. She was supposed to be a shoo-in.

It led people to leave civil service roles to join corporate HR and legal departments. They took their policies with them.

Officials in Washington reportedly signaled that companies could face scrutiny if they did not align with emerging DEI priorities.

The corporations were overwhelmed by their perceived power and the supposed inevitability of maintaining it for years to come.

The villains of woke went “plaintiff shopping” in class-action litigation. They weaponized lawsuits to attack the culture with alleged grievances like misogyny or racism.

And that’s how America’s corporations went woke. Make sense?

Read more at Fox News Digital.