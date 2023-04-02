Clown World! Dylan Mulvaney Is the New Face of Bud Light

I don’t know about you, but I never need to buy another Bug Light. Corona Light works for me. Bud Light has joined fake-transgender activism. They have made Dylan Mulvaney the face of their product. Word has it that this isn’t an April Fool’s joke. Mulvaney is the guy who spent a year pretending he was a young girl. Now he’s the face of the White House, and apparently Bud Light.

Mulvaney is a fully-equipped adult male. Yet, Kamala Harris spent a year celebrating his year of girlhood.

The man-trans Dylan also had partnerships with:

Maybelline,

Ulta,

Kitchen Aid,

Kate Spade’s dresses, handbags, and shoes, and

Tampax, although he doesn’t menstruate.

I don’t need to buy any of those ever again. It won’t matter. Corporations now rule over us, but it’s a matter of principle.

100% Fed Up wrote a good summary about Dylan Mulvaney:

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney is a 25-year-old biological male from San Diego. Mulvaney was invited to the White House in 2022 for an interview with Joe Biden. In the interview, Biden and Mulvaney discussed trans rights, abortion rights, climate change, criminal legal reform, gun legislation, and economic stability. Mulvaney has been documenting the transition into “girlhood” on social media in a video series called “Days of Girlhood.” Less than a year ago, Mulvaney identified as a man and is now celebrated as a female and a virtue-signaling prop for the Biden administration. Mulvaney is also a big advocate for trying to normalize women having a ‘bulge’ in their shorts and insists they shouldn’t be stared at for appearing like a woman and still having male genitalia.

Clown world!

Dylan Mulvaney is the new brand ambassador for Bud Lightpic.twitter.com/xCpbD6Iqm9 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 2, 2023

This isn’t a parody. Dylan Mulvaney is now the face of Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/cpygA74cG5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2023

