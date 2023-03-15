Corporations Gave $82.9B to a Violent, Communist Organization

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and affiliates received an outrageous $82.9 billion from corporations, a new funding database from the Claremont Institute revealed.

The Claremont Institute’s Center for the American Way of Life reported this in an article published in Newsweek.

Corporations funded the rioting and destruction in more than 200 cities. They funded the $2 billion in damages and the 25+ deaths, as well as the wounding of police and civilians.

This includes more than $123 million to the BLM parent organizations directly.

According to the article, this is probably an underrepresentation.

Corporations funded an “absolutely Marxist organization“

According to the US Crisis Monitor, a joint project at Princeton University, the U.S. experienced 637 riots between May 26 and Sept. 12, and 91% of those riots were linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Black Lives Matter is a violent, Marxist organization organized by three Marxist women, one of whom is closely tied to Vincent Maduro, dictator of Venezuela. They got off the ground with $33 million from George Soros’s Foundation.

They are anti-police, anti-nuclear family, anti-capitalism, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This is what our corporations are funding. It’s evil.

Black Lives Matter curriculum is embedded in schools and they embrace globalism.

The BLM leader who signed the general goals is Opal Tometi, a communist with ties to Nicolas Maduro, the dictator of Venezuela. If you look at the so-called elite who endorsed it, they’re far-left. The endorsers include domestic terrorist Bill Ayers. BLM is vehemently anti-capitalism.

This is what our corporations support and promote. They are putting their money into destroying the United States.

Bill O’Reilly warned you:

