Clown World Honors Jasmine as Clown of the Week

We don’t award this honor to just anyone. The candidate has to really suck at his or her job. We like to pick people who only care about making noise and getting attention. Clown World is very happy to honor her as a clown.

Jasmine challenged people to find Democrats threatening violence. So, the GOP accepted the challenge. Please share this video. It’s good. Jasmine herself is violent.

Jasmine Crockett: “I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence.” Here you go @JasmineForUS pic.twitter.com/zalak7LqJx — GOP (@GOP) December 10, 2025

Another thing we like about her is how well she lies with the truth right in front of her. It’s amazing and the envy of all of the Clown Worldites.

Tapper literally read Jasmine Crockett her OWN quote where she suggested Latino Trump voters have a “slave mentality.” Her response?

“That’s not what I said at all.” Girl… he just read it to you. 😂

She is the greatest gift the right could ask for. pic.twitter.com/QAKDY37Wc4 — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 10, 2025

She is the pride and joy of the new Democrat Party. Who could ask for more?