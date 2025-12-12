Somalia Conquered Minnesota

During the presidential election, we made note of the new Minnesota flag, which looked like the Somali flag. Why Minnesotans didn’t storm Tim Walz’s office, I can’t say, but they should have. The Minnesota flag was very American. Now it looks like Somalia’s flag.

It isn’t surprising. This is the governor who let Minneapolis burn, while his wife left the windows open to smell the burning rubber.

A large number of Somalis have defrauded the US of a lot of money, and their Rep. Ilhan Omar hates America. She’s an enemy insurgent, but they keep voting her in, although she rails against America.

Somalia is a failed nation, and they’ve learned some bad habits. Unfortunately, they aren’t assimilating.

Many Somalis came to America demanding free healthcare, food stamps, and all kinds of welfare. Then they say they want to take us over because our culture is terrible. They mock us and defraud us. Why do we tolerate this and invite more in? Gov. Walz said last week that he is going to get more Somalis into the country.

Even the New York Times admits that the Somalis are raised in a culture of stealing.

As JD Rucker said, the Somalis conquered Minnesota. Lidia Curanaj is a good reporter and on point. She used to be on the radio and is now on Newsmax.

I remember when she went full-bore anti-Jew in Congress with her ally Rashida Tlaib, and Congress wouldn’t censure her.

Then there is this statement, which violates her oath of office, and she still isn’t censured.

Her family was allegedly part of the tyrannical government kicked out of Somalia.  There is an immigration fraud case that could be made against her, but it’s from 2009-2011. She might have married her brother, but it hasn’t been proven.

In case you haven’t heard the story about her father:

They aren’t assimilating, but they know how to apply for welfare.

We Will Obey Somalis?

