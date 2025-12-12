During the presidential election, we made note of the new Minnesota flag, which looked like the Somali flag. Why Minnesotans didn’t storm Tim Walz’s office, I can’t say, but they should have. The Minnesota flag was very American. Now it looks like Somalia’s flag.

It isn’t surprising. This is the governor who let Minneapolis burn, while his wife left the windows open to smell the burning rubber.

A large number of Somalis have defrauded the US of a lot of money, and their Rep. Ilhan Omar hates America. She’s an enemy insurgent, but they keep voting her in, although she rails against America.

Somalia is a failed nation, and they’ve learned some bad habits. Unfortunately, they aren’t assimilating.

Many Somalis came to America demanding free healthcare, food stamps, and all kinds of welfare. Then they say they want to take us over because our culture is terrible. They mock us and defraud us. Why do we tolerate this and invite more in? Gov. Walz said last week that he is going to get more Somalis into the country.

Even the New York Times admits that the Somalis are raised in a culture of stealing.

THROWBACK: Tim Walz is the governor who just changed the Minnesota flag to resemble the Somali flag. pic.twitter.com/n8L7nWKZZC — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) August 6, 2024

As JD Rucker said, the Somalis conquered Minnesota. Lidia Curanaj is a good reporter and on point. She used to be on the radio and is now on Newsmax.

Through Democrats, Somalia Conquered Minnesota Without Firing a Shot @LidiaNews pic.twitter.com/SOHXwjvl05 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 6, 2025

I remember when she went full-bore anti-Jew in Congress with her ally Rashida Tlaib, and Congress wouldn’t censure her.

Then there is this statement, which violates her oath of office, and she still isn’t censured.

BREAKING: Elon Musk has just said that this video of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar stating that her goal is to work for Somalia within the US government sounds like “treason.” I couldn’t agree more. pic.twitter.com/lmiYwPQGXh — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 10, 2025

Her family was allegedly part of the tyrannical government kicked out of Somalia. There is an immigration fraud case that could be made against her, but it’s from 2009-2011. She might have married her brother, but it hasn’t been proven.

In case you haven’t heard the story about her father:

Ilhan Omar wasn’t some poor, oppressed refugee that AmericA saved. Her family was part of the TYRANNICAL Somali government that was EJECTED from Somalia. Her family WERE the oppressors. Makes sense, huh?

pic.twitter.com/lOqJbSkslz — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) December 11, 2025

They aren’t assimilating, but they know how to apply for welfare.

81% of Somali families in Minnesota are on welfare vs 21% of American families pic.twitter.com/fzLOSumE8d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 10, 2025

Will Cain: 80% of Somali immigrants in Minnesota are on some sort of welfare. “Leaders in Minnesota were unable to grasp the idea of immigrant poverty. They were more afraid of being called a racist if they did their job to try to deal with potential welfare fraud within the… pic.twitter.com/Wq7127CX81 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) December 12, 2025

We Will Obey Somalis?