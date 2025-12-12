NATO Secretary-General Warns of War: Destruction & Suffering

The Europeans, some of them are desperate for war with Russia. They cannot be trusted. I fear if we don’t leave NATO, they will start World War III.

NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte gave a troubling Speech in Berlin. He is calling for a preemptive strike.

This is the madness of the paper tigers.

EXCERPT

“We must all accept that we must act to defend our way of life, now. Because this year, Russia has become even more brazen, reckless, and ruthless, towards NATO and towards Ukraine.

“Russia’s economy is now geared to wage war, not to make its people prosperous.

“Russia is spending nearly 40 per cent of its budget on aggression, and around 70 per cent of all machine tools in Russia are used in military production.

”Taxes are going up, inflation has skyrocketed, and petrol is rationed.

“How is Putin able to maintain his war against Ukraine? The answer is China. China is Russia’s lifeline. China wants to prevent its ally from losing in Ukraine. Without China’s support, Russia could not continue to wage this war.

”For instance around 80 per cent of critical electronic components in Russian drones and other systems are made in China.

”So when civilians are made in Kyiv or Kharkiv, Chinese technology is often inside the weapons that kill them.

“NATO’s own defences can hold for now but with its economy dedicated to war, Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years.

”How deterrence is achieved, through retaliation, through pre-emptive strike, this is something we have to analyse deeply because there could be in the future even more pressure on this.”

He said it will reach “every home and every workplace.”

He warned “Destruction, mass mobilization, millions displaced. Widespread suffering and extreme losses.”