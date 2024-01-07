Clown World Moment! Rumors of 10′ Aliens in Miami

M Dowling
The Internet exploded with stories of sightings of ten-foot aliens., and zombie outbreaks after an extremely large presence of police showed up at a marketplace without explanation earlier this week.

This fellow heard about the aliens and wondered why he didn’t hear about it on TikTok. Apparently TikTok is a source of news.

Shocker! It wasn’t aliens or zombies! No, it was teenagers!

As it happened, the police say the police response was to handle rowdy teens setting off firecrackers and fighting.

It certainly was a lot of police for a bunch of teenagers, but we can safely say there were no zombies or 10-foot aliens.

People are very naive in Clown World, USA.


