Colorado SOS Is a Serious Threat to Democracy

The partisan Secretary of State of Colorado, Jena Griswold, has decided Donald Trump committed the crime of insurrection, citing two [leftist-controlled] Colorado courts. She is not a lawyer or a judge, but she’s decided to become the executioner.

She thinks this is a very important case, and it is if they win. It’s a very undemocratic move. Donald Trump – and no one – was charged or convicted of insurrection, but she thinks a trial is unnecessary.

Griswold and the Colorado courts are a threat to democracy.

If the Supreme Court finds Colorado can remove Donald Trump from the ballot, she said she won’t be able to count the ballots with Trump’s name on it. Jena has it all covered.

Colorado Secretary of State @JenaGriswold reacts to Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn the CO decision kicking him off the ballot: pic.twitter.com/jeESrRYTpO — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 4, 2024

Elise Stefanik linked to a Daily Caller article, commenting, “Colorado Secretary of State championed the decision to remove President Trump from the ballot. Now, it has come to light that she attended a private fundraiser for Joe Biden’s campaign. Democrats are resorting to illegal and unconstitutional election interference in an attempt to prevent Trump’s inevitable return to the White House.”

In one of the cases, the District Court judge also donated to Jena Griswold.

Griswold says he tried to steal the election by questioning it.

In that case, Al Gore also tried to steal an election.

“Do you think that there’s a risk here of disenfranchising voters [by removing Trump from the ballot]?” Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold: Not at all pic.twitter.com/cqiNBwPZTQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 6, 2024

During his rally in Iowa yesterday, Donald Trump warned of “big, big trouble” if the Supreme Court agrees with Colorado. They have agreed to take the case in February.

The Left on social media and Mediaite think his message is cryptic. It’s really not cryptic. If the Court finds for Colorado, it means political opponents can now remove candidates from ballots on false charges. Can canceling elections be far behind?

“I just hope we get fair treatment,” Trump said at an Iowa rally Friday. “Because if we don’t, our country’s in big, big trouble. Does everybody understand what I’m saying?”

“They’re saying, ‘Oh, Trump owns the Supreme Court, he owns it. He owns it. If they make a decision for him, it will be terrible. It’ll ruin their reputations,” he said. “‘He owns the Supreme Court. He put on three judges. He owns the Supreme Court. If they rule in his favor, it will be horrible for them. And we’ll protest at their houses.’”

“That puts pressure on people to do the wrong thing. What they’re doing is no different than Bobby Knight,” he added.

