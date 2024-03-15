Clown World President Has a Cheat Sheet With the PM’s Photo

Our clown world president had a cheat sheet while he was speaking with the Irish Prime Minister. It included the Irish flag, a photo of the Irish Prime Minister while he was sitting next to him and comments he should make while chatting with the PM.

Biden is not capable to deliver off a script and cheat sheets. We are laughing stock of the world. pic.twitter.com/oxpl2XbPfq — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) February 9, 2024

He always has crib sheets in lieu of his brain.

Biden's handler-prepared note card today featured images of the Irish flag and a headshot of the Irish prime minister (who was sitting right next to him) pic.twitter.com/OhslyZjPeo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

