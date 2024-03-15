Clown World President Has a Cheat Sheet With the PM’s Photo

By
M Dowling
-
1
31

Our clown world president had a cheat sheet while he was speaking with the Irish Prime Minister. It included the Irish flag, a photo of the Irish Prime Minister while he was sitting next to him and comments he should make while chatting with the PM.

He always has crib sheets in lieu of his brain.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rudy
Guest
Rudy
59 minutes ago

My Corgi is smarter than Brandon.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz