Clown World President Really Liked Schumer’s Israel Speech

No matter what you think of Israel, having a US president tell another nation during wartime to remove its president is shocking. It’s the Israelis’ business.

We can’t seem to mind our own business.

Schumer’s speech calling for new elections in Israel to remove Bibi Netanyahu was inappropriate. They are fighting Hamas, a terror group, and feel it is for their very existence. It’s their business.

The Oval Office resident Joe Biden said it was a “good speech.” Of course, Biden pre-approved it, and he said he shared the concerns of many Americans.

The reporters sounded like a kindergarten class heading for recess, as usual.


