Clown World Presser with 20th Century Joe

An hour late for his joint presser on Wednesday, he made a fool of the nation in the Rose Garden with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.
Our president thinks he’s in the 20th century. He is close. A hundred years off for Joe Biden isn’t bad.
BIDEN: “Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century.” pic.twitter.com/I0vr7KiYUB
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024
As usual, he has a pre-selected list of reporters who ask him the pre-selected questions, and the teleprompter tells him what to say.
“Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here…” Biden said.
BIDEN (searching for the list of pre-selected reporters from his handlers):
“Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here…” pic.twitter.com/oIAiLdKoyl
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024
And you will be happy to know he’s doing a great job with inflation.
REPORTER: Are you concerned inflation is rising again?
BIDEN: “We have dramatically reduced inflation!”
REALITY: Inflation has averaged 5.5% year-over-year under Biden — and averaged 1.9% under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/00aw1mLXc8
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024
Did I say teleprompter? I should have said he reads notes of prepared answers to questions his handlers have in advance.
Watch the reflection in Biden’s sunglasses — he’s reading the entire answer VERBATIM from his notes.
Biden is NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/1tgBREcFly
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024
I put this up earlier, but the shuffle never gets old.
Biden does his signature shuffle as he’s led around the White House lawn pic.twitter.com/0sIxWtp5vp
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024
The “media’s” darling…no wonder I stopped watching anything but Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune from the early nineties until 2016 – the advent of Trump – the orange headed guy they were ALL having a ‘hissy fit’ about and maligning to high heaven….they are STILL full of it and it IS overflowing…
You can almost see the strings that Obama pulls to make Biden do what he – Obama – wants him to do