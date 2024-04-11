Clown World Presser with 20th Century Joe

An hour late for his joint presser on Wednesday, he made a fool of the nation in the Rose Garden with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Our president thinks he’s in the 20th century. He is close. A hundred years off for Joe Biden isn’t bad.

BIDEN: “Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century.” pic.twitter.com/I0vr7KiYUB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

As usual, he has a pre-selected list of reporters who ask him the pre-selected questions, and the teleprompter tells him what to say.

“Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here…” Biden said.

BIDEN (searching for the list of pre-selected reporters from his handlers): “Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here…” pic.twitter.com/oIAiLdKoyl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

And you will be happy to know he’s doing a great job with inflation.

REPORTER: Are you concerned inflation is rising again? BIDEN: “We have dramatically reduced inflation!” REALITY: Inflation has averaged 5.5% year-over-year under Biden — and averaged 1.9% under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/00aw1mLXc8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Did I say teleprompter? I should have said he reads notes of prepared answers to questions his handlers have in advance.

Watch the reflection in Biden’s sunglasses — he’s reading the entire answer VERBATIM from his notes. Biden is NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/1tgBREcFly — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

I put this up earlier, but the shuffle never gets old.

Biden does his signature shuffle as he’s led around the White House lawn pic.twitter.com/0sIxWtp5vp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Related