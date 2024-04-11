Clown World Presser with 20th Century Joe

M DOWLING
An hour late for his joint presser on Wednesday, he made a fool of the nation in the Rose Garden with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Our president thinks he’s in the 20th century. He is close. A hundred years off for Joe Biden isn’t bad.

As usual, he has a pre-selected list of reporters who ask him the pre-selected questions, and the teleprompter tells him what to say.

“Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here…” Biden said.

And you will be happy to know he’s doing a great job with inflation.

Did I say teleprompter? I should have said he reads notes of prepared answers to questions his handlers have in advance.

I put this up earlier, but the shuffle never gets old.


Anonymous
Anonymous
37 seconds ago

The “media’s” darling…no wonder I stopped watching anything but Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune from the early nineties until 2016 – the advent of Trump – the orange headed guy they were ALL having a ‘hissy fit’ about and maligning to high heaven….they are STILL full of it and it IS overflowing…

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
2 minutes ago

You can almost see the strings that Obama pulls to make Biden do what he – Obama – wants him to do

