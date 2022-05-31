Clown World! Sussman Verdict Is In!

By
M Dowling
-
0
5

The jury on Tuesday found Michael Sussmann not guilty of making a false statement to the FBI in September 2016 when he said he was not working on behalf of any client when he brought information alleging a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank.

Despite all the mounds of evidence, the Democrat jury found Sussman not guilty. Imagine that.

That’s justice in our nation’s capital.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments