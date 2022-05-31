FBI – The Unindicted Co-Conspirators in the Dossier and Alfa Bank Hoaxes

The FBI looks like co-conspirators in the case of the Steele dossier and the Alfa Bank hoax. An FBI agent involved in analyzing the since-debunked Alfa Bank hoax that Michael Sussmann pushed to the bureau in 2016 testified he rejected the allegations of a secret Trump-Russia back channel within a couple of days of the FBI receiving the info.

In other words, the FBI knew it was a hoax right away. That’s no surprise to anyone paying attention.

FBI agent Scott Hellman testified in the Michael Sussman trial that the Trump white paper on the 2016 Alfa Bank allegations Sussman pushed to the FBI looked like the work of someone with a mental disability.

“I thought the person who had drafted this document may’ve been suffering from some mental disability.”

Most importantly, it must be noted that the FBI knew immediately that the allegations were a buffoonish hoax. Yet, the FBI investigated for months, allowing the media to taint the narrative to the public.

If not co-conspirators, what? Stupid?

The Democrat jury in the Sussman trial will likely find him innocent although he is obviously guilty. Nonetheless, there is one thing they can’t deny. The DOJ and especially the FBI were willfully blind. They eagerly ran with the Hillary Clinton hoax.

As Professor Jonathan Turley writes, it was a “real tin-foil hat conspiracy,” and further exposes the Justice Department and the Washington establishment.

“Regardless of what the jury decides regarding Sussmann, the combined record of the Steele dossier and the Alfa Bank claim makes the FBI look like an unindicted co-conspirator,” Turley states.

THE DIRTY TRICKS RESEARCHERS DIDN’T WANT TO LOOK LIKE FOOLS

The researchers knew the allegations were so absurd that they were afraid they would be mocked.

One researcher warned, “Let’s assume again that they are not smart enough to refute our ‘best case scenario.’ You do realize that we will have to expose every trick we have in our bag to even make a very weak association.”

THEY HID THE SOURCE

Latest revelations from the Michael Sussmann trial – The FBI Agent investigating the Alfa Bank/Trump allegations asked to speak to the source of the information. FBI Headquarters rebuffed his request both times. https://t.co/YPRAg71Zuy — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 24, 2022

Here are some text messages that FBI’s Scott Hellman wrote his unit chief Nate Batty within 24h of getting the fake Alfa data from Sussmann. It was completely obvious from day one that the whole thing was a totally idiotic hoax. Yet FBI leadership opened a full investigation. pic.twitter.com/yCFmF1Tbjn — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 30, 2022

