Clown World: US Told Iran Their Attack Had to Be “Within Limits”?

According to a Turkish diplomatic source, Reuters, and the Jerusalem Post, Iran notified Turkey in advance of its planned attack on Israel. The report also said that the US informed Iran through Turkey that the Iranian attack on Israel had to be “within limits.”

What kind of foreign policy tells the enemy that the attack on its ally had to be “within limits.” Sounds like a clown world foreign policy to us.

The Jerusalem Post said the US told them the Iranian action had to be “within certain limits.”

In response, Iran said the reaction would be a response to Israel’s attack on its embassy in Damascus and that it would not go beyond this.”

Turkey’s foreign ministry later confirmed the contacts, saying Ankara had called for restraint and warned of a regional war if tensions escalated further.

A Turkish security source said CIA chief William Burns had spoken to Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency, over the Eid al-Fitr holidays and asked him to act as a “mediator” in the Israel-Iran tensions.

If the report is accurate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his comrades gave tacit approval to the attack on Israel. It sent the wrong message. It seems like a disastrous foreign policy.

What do you think?

