Clown World: We Fly Illegal Crossers All Over With No Name Given

In the clown world, we fly people around on taxpayer dollars when we don’t even know their names. And it’s not just a few people, it’s many.

Incredibly difficult to post these without putting the insiders at risk. Working on it. This will continue unfold over the coming weeks but I can confirm these are legitimate boarding passes. I am at a loss for words for what I am verifying. Thank you to everybody reaching out. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 21, 2023

DESTROYING COMMERCE AND AGRICULTURE TOO

Bloomberg reports more than 40 US food companies and associations have penned a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting the federal government to immediately reopen the El Paso and Eagle Pass international rail crossings.

Both rail crossings were closed earlier this week by the US Customs and Border Protection because of President Biden’s disastrous open southern border crisis, which led to tens of thousands of migrants, if not more, using freight trains to traverse Mexico north to the US.

Griff Jenkins reports “tens of thousands of migrants” in Mexico 3 hours south of the Piedras Negras border crossing of Texas. Many migrants are on the train or waiting for the next one. Most of these people will soon enter the US illegally.pic.twitter.com/ZApFArTj0H — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 13, 2023

“The crossing closures are causing exports to be lost,” the coalition said in the letter obtained by Bloomberg.

The National Grain and Feed Association and the National Corn Growers Association signed the letter. It said that the $28.5 billion market for US agricultural exports could be severely disrupted if a prolonged border shutdown is seen.

They said a logjam has formed on rail networks in at least six states due to the border crossing shutdowns.

“We have also heard of customers in Mexico telling US suppliers they will begin to look to other countries if the US cannot provide a resilient and reliable supply chain,” the letter said.

The letter warned: “Each day the crossings are closed we estimate almost 1 million bushels of grain exports are potentially lost along with export potential for many other agricultural products.”

