GA DA Might Recommend Prison for Donald Trump

CNN’s “News Central” spoke briefly with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis on Thursday. The reporter asked if former President Donald Trump would be given any “special break” from being sentenced to prison if convicted of racketeering in Georgia. [that has been asked before, and we all know the answer.]

Willis, daughter of a former Black Panther, said, “I know that in the media, and even in the world, we like instant gratification. The judicial process is a long process, and so we’ll be here with that case for a while.”

CNN’s Nick Valencia then asked, “When I get asked that I’m covering the story, many people say, you know, the former president is already gone to jail. Will he see prison time? What do you think about that?”

Willis then said, “I think that everyone in society is the same, and I don’t know why that’s such a difficult concept for people. You can look at the charges, and based on those charges, we’ll be recommending appropriate sentences. No one gets a special break because of their status.”

Related