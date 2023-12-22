Some of Nikki Haley’s Best Faceplants

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Since Nikki Haley is SOARING, SKYROCKETING, to somewhere between 6% and 29% in the polls, we thought we should share some of her best faceplants. Her slogan is generational change as she seeks to continue the same old establishment warmongering and spending.

When she is not trashing Donald Trump, she praises him. She’s a woman in search of a base. She was trolling, looking for MAGAs to support her.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments