Some of Nikki Haley’s Best Faceplants

Since Nikki Haley is SOARING, SKYROCKETING, to somewhere between 6% and 29% in the polls, we thought we should share some of her best faceplants. Her slogan is generational change as she seeks to continue the same old establishment warmongering and spending.

Here are the many times Nikki Haley sounded like a Democrat. (Because she is)pic.twitter.com/aAjNWRvhbb — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 14, 2023

.@NikkiHaley believes in “HER truth” not THE truth. Along with Trump, she has already surrendered to the left on language. What else will she surrender on?

pic.twitter.com/suARmCV2W5 — ѕαу ωнєη (@theethos828) November 18, 2023

ROUND 4: Nikki Haley goes on long-winded rant describing all of the 'irregularities' that took place during the 2020 election just to finish by saying that she thinks Biden legitimately won 81M votes. Tucker doesn't even need to try to make these people look like fools. They do… pic.twitter.com/hdM6GwkNXk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2023

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida. We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina! SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

Proof of vaccine required to go to a Nikki Haley event you can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/YpLFwmiF9z — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 16, 2023

When she is not trashing Donald Trump, she praises him. She’s a woman in search of a base. She was trolling, looking for MAGAs to support her.

Strong speech by President Trump about the winning policies of his administration and what the party needs to unite behind moving forward. The liberal media wants a GOP civil war. Not gonna happen. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 1, 2021

Nikki Haley is ready to make George Floyd’s death “personal and painful” for EVERYONE! Get ready for a new generation, America! https://t.co/Jsa9U60Qk9 pic.twitter.com/C2CEde1ETo — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) February 14, 2023

