Law School Society Bans the Word “Picnic”

At the University of Nevada Las Vegas Law School, the Environmental Law Society announced a “picnic” event. They had to change it to “Lunch by the Lake” because “picnic” is an offensive word by the laws of diversity and inclusion. Unfortunately, “Lunch by the Lake” isn’t as clear as “Picnic.” Some might come overdressed.

The school sent a memo apologizing for using the word picnic and said they hoped it didn’t cause harm or discomfort.

These are our future lawyers.

Can’t they just explain it’s not an offensive word?

People ignorant of history claimed it originated from racist lynchings. That is not correct. It is a 300-year-old French word “PIQUE–NIQUE.” It means a potluck-style social gathering.

Ferris State University, David Pilgrim, creator of the Jim Crow Museum of racist memorabilia “is quoted in the College Fix as saying that it’s possible someone uses the word picnic to refer to lynching, but we know for a fact that it’s not with the word picnic came from.

Hard-core leftists, known as the woke, are just looking for things to complain about. They are obsessed with race and gender, looking to ban any word that might offend even one person.

As Jonathan Turley noted, Harvard dropped the term house master because it might somehow remind people of slavery. A school district dropped a cougar mascot because they said it was disrespectful to older women, and of course, it’s not. Cougar is an animal, and the name was taken to refer to older women seducing younger men, but the mascot is clearly not an older woman. The term was only a flash in the pan, to begin with. There is even a move to ditch “quantum supremacy” in physics and the term alumni. It’s crazy town in Wokeland. Niggerdly is banned even though it means stingy and has NOTHING to do with race. It’s a good word, but ignorance prevails.

They are destroying language. There’s hardly a word they won’t pick on, and if you want to describe something clearly and objectively in the future, you will have a hard time.

