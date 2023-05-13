Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised in his 2019 election campaign to transition the country’s farmers to organic agriculture over a period of 10 years.

In April 2019, Rajapaksa’s government made good on that promise, imposing a nationwide ban on the importation and use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and ordering the country’s two million farmers to go organic.

The result was brutal and swift.

Suddenly, these self-sufficient people had to import rice and other crops. The bottom fell out of tea, rubber, and coconut, among other crops.

Sri Lanka’s government collapsed over fertilizer bans, lockdowns, and mismanagement.

As of May, nothing has normalized, even six months after the fertilizer ban was lifted. Some farmers will never try organic farming again, but some try combining organic with fertilizer.

That hasn’t stopped any of the hard left from pushing for fertilizer bans.

That takes us to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as a Democrat.

RFK Jr. wants to ban fertilizers and pay farmers who will end up like the farmers in Sri Lanka.

RFK said, “Excessive fertilizer in waterways is a huge problem. It is killing seagrass, causing toxic algae blooms, destroying ecosystems, and ruining beaches. Florida’s new suspension of fertilizer bans is a mistake. But we can’t just ban fertilizers without giving real support to farmers to transition to a more ecological system of agriculture. That will be a major component of my environmental policy as President.”

He is a climate extremist.

