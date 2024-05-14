Clown World’s Beria – Liz Cheney: a Shrill, Caterwauling Crab on X

Liz Cheney is still posting stupidly on X. Her resounding failure running for Congress can only be equaled by her whiney, failed posts and out-of-touch comments on X. Cheney’s just angry she can’t start more wars.

She has proven herself to be the new Lavrentiy Beria with her J6 panel performance – no due process, no legal representation, hidden Pelosi communications, refusal to allow any evidence that disproves the narrative, and a fanatical desire to destroy Donald Trump and anyone who defends him. In other words, she’s crazy.

The responses to her latest post were almost all negative except for loons like Keith Olbermann.

Better than the “I molested my underage daughter in the shower club” — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 14, 2024

All Liz Cheney does is lie. That’s why she lost her primary by over 37 points. The beauty of free speech is that it lets traitors like Cheney expose their own evils. So then it makes it easy for the people to decide NOT to elect them. Keep talking Cheney. pic.twitter.com/MCTEzMub5n — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2024

Way to break that glass ceiling of being the 2nd biggest loser in 60 years pic.twitter.com/0FtExAgs81 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 14, 2024

Lessons in Morality… from a Cheney lol — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 14, 2024

We now go to the children Cheney helped slaughter in Lybia & Syria for a live response: pic.twitter.com/K7IsQLdB6m — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 14, 2024

Liz looking rough these days. pic.twitter.com/Un5LqESHG6 — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) May 14, 2024

Why did you and your J6 committee fabricate a TV production to manipulate the American people? Why did you conspire with the FBI and the media? Why did you lie about the pipe bombs? Why did you destroy evidence? pic.twitter.com/Ox4xo1vJmS — E (@Simply4Truth_) May 14, 2024

