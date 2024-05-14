Clown World’s Beria – Liz Cheney: a Shrill, Caterwauling Crab on X

By
M DOWLING
-
0
34

Liz Cheney is still posting stupidly on X. Her resounding failure running for Congress can only be equaled by her whiney, failed posts and out-of-touch comments on X. Cheney’s just angry she can’t start more wars.

She has proven herself to be the new Lavrentiy Beria with her J6 panel performance – no due process, no legal representation, hidden Pelosi communications, refusal to allow any evidence that disproves the narrative, and a fanatical desire to destroy Donald Trump and anyone who defends him. In other words, she’s crazy.

The responses to her latest post were almost all negative except for loons like Keith Olbermann.


