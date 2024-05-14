FBI/DHS Warn Anonymous People Might Attack LGBTs

Who saw this coming after the Jewish community had been targeted for the entire month of May? All we are going to hear about is PRIDE month from now until July.

Foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters might target LGBTQ-related events and venues as part of June’s Pride Month, federal agencies warned in a recent public announcement.

According to ABC News, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security announced it on May 10 to raise awareness of “foreign terrorist organizations (FTOS) or their supporter’s potential targeting of LGBTQIA+-related events and venues.”

“Foreign terrorist organizations or supporters may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month,” the agencies wrote.

Could it be any vaguer?

The announcement did not specify any locations or indicate the agencies were tracking any specific threats. According to the release, foreign terrorist groups and supporters have in the past promoted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and targeted related events.

They want everyone to look at the signs. LGBTs have events all year; why is June that different? The ABC news article referenced the Pulse nightclub attack eight years ago, which they said was a lone attacker. They mentioned an ISIS attack in Vienna in June last year. Three males were involved, ages 14, 17, and 20. They weren’t tied to ISIS but were “aware” ISIS wanted attacks.

I don’t believe people are singling out LGBTs.

