Clueless Kamala, MIA for 6 days, to visit Vietnam in days

















Since the Afghanistan catastrophe she promoted, Kamala Harris has been missing. However, there is news about her next trip — it's to Vietnam. How appropriate.

I hope she stands on the roof of the US embassy for us to get a good photo-op.

When Saigon fell, permanent images of people being airlifted off the roof of the US embassy upset the US public.

Now we have this horrific image of unnecessary suffering, desperation, and death:

Nothing Biden ever does will dispel this image. pic.twitter.com/rDJ5GjWMl5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 18, 2021

BAD PHOTO-OP BUT VERY APPROPOS

The prospect of Harris visiting Vietnam at this particular moment raised the possibility of the worst photo op for an American in that country since Jane Fonda donned a helmet there in 1972.

As of Monday, Harris had no plans to cancel her trip, The Washington Post reported.

Under tremendous pressure, Biden finally sneaked back into the White House last night. He has been hiding except for one teleprompter speech.

In April, Harris told CNN she was the “last person in the room” when Biden decided to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

She’s the first senior Biden official to travel to Southeast Asia. She’s also going to Singapore because there’s so much going on there.

FAILED DEFENSE SECRETARY AUSTIN SAYS SHE’S CLUED IN

“She’s got a great grasp on the issues, and her trip will no doubt help to advance our interests in this vital region,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said this week in a statement to The Washington Post.

Austin, of CRT-in-the-military fame, helped orchestrate the calamity in Afghanistan, leaving thousands of Americans stranded.

He knows nothing about “great grasps on the issues.” His current and seemingly only mission is to seek and destroy alleged white supremacists.

William Danvers, an adjunct professor at George Washington University, claimed in an essay for The Hill this week that Harris’ experience as a former U.S. senator from California means “she understands the importance of ties, especially economic ties, between Asia and U.S.”

Oh, yes, that’s our Kamala.

CLIMATE CHANGE AND NEW WORLD ORDER

In July, Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders said the vice president will discuss with Asian leaders details about regional security, the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and “our joint effort to promote a rules-based international order” – a reference to regional disputes over China’s claims in the South China Sea.

As the world implodes under the Democrats, she will focus on regional security — after this — is she kidding? She will discuss the pandemic, the climate change crisis which isn’t a crisis, and the new world order.

Judging from the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan, leaving thousands behind, and being totally unprepared, the NWO will be chaos and utter misery.

Well, yeah, but she was just kidding. pic.twitter.com/93p1nZaHkO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 18, 2021

