The Left wants to make pandemic life permanent — ‘ghost kitchens, cloud markets, no offices’

















Authoritarian Klaus Schwab of The Great Reset fame has a new dream for us, one that will enrich the elites at the expense of everyone else. He has it all reimagined for us and we don’t even have to think about the repercussions of this.

His slogan is Build Back Better, the same as Joe Biden’s.

Basically, we’ll be confined to the home and recreational activities fifteen minutes from home.

We won’t go into the office and offices can instead be used as showrooms. We’ll sit home and work less productively. To get out, we will travel no more than 15 minutes from home to gyms, bars, or art galleries.

We will have ‘ghost kitchens’ — restaurants that deliver — and ‘cloud markets’. And, everyone will be able to identify you by your heartbeat.

Children will learn at their own pace at home with some in-school learning.

The elites want to make COV-living our permanent way of life. It’s better to control you with, my dear.

NEW – Klaus Schwab’s WEF has posted its latest dream for us all: “This is how our lives could soon look,” from “ghost kitchens” and “cloud markets” to ID humans by their heartbeats.pic.twitter.com/qHuPFVvAil — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 18, 2021

