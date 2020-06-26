CNBC reports FB will prohibit HATE SPEECH in its ads

As companies boycott Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has decided to join Twitter and the Stalinists who demand he become the arbiter of so-called hate speech.

Under its new policies, Facebook will ban ads that claim people from a specific race, ethnicity, nationality, caste, gender, sexual orientation or immigration origin are a threat to the physical safety or health of anyone else, Zuckerberg said, according to CNBC.

What exactly does that mean? Does it mean BLM can’t be criticized? Can women be criticized or joked about?

“I am committed to making sure Facebook remains a place where people can use their voice to discuss important issues,” Zuckerberg said. “But I also stand against hate or anything that incites violences or suppresses voting, and we’re committed to removing that content too, no matter where it comes from.”

He also stands against free speech obviously.

As it is, all of his FB checkers have ties to George Soros.

WE HAVE TO PRETEND ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE MIGRANTS AND REFUGEES

Additionally, Zuckerberg said Facebook will do more to protect immigrants, migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers from ads that suggest they are inferior to other groups of people or from ads that express contempt, dismissal or disgust directed at them.

Does that mean we can’t mention the border, the wall, and people coming here illegally?

Additionally, Zuckerberg on Friday announced that Facebook will now label content that it decides to leave up because it is deemed newsworthy and valuable to the public interest, even if it otherwise violates the company’s policies. Facebook users who try to share that content will see a prompt letting them know that the content they’re sharing may violate the company’s policies.

President Trump and his followers will be the targets.

The phony impetus for this is from a March post in which Trump said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” in regards to Black Lives Matter protesters. It was simply a matter of fact. When people start looting, shooting will follow.