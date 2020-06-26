Trump signs an EO for skills-based hiring in government

President Trump signed an executive order today on skills-based hiring over college degrees for government jobs.

A college degree will no longer give Americans an advantage when seeking some jobs with the federal government.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that will overhaul the government’s hiring practices so that a job applicant’s skills will be given priority over a college degree.

Administration officials say the shift will allow the government to hire a more inclusive workforce based on skill instead of a person’s education level.

“This will ensure that we’re able to hire based on talent and expand our universe to qualified candidates and ensure a more equitable hiring process,” Ivanka Trump, the senior advisor, told reporters on Friday.

Ivanka Trump is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which was created in 2018 and tasked with recommending ways to improve job training. The president signed the order during the board’s meeting on Friday.

“The federal government will no longer be narrowly focused on where you went to school, but the skills and talents that you bring to the job,” Trump said.

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers.

Judging from what kids learn in college these days, it’s probably a great idea, aside from the fact that skills are far more important for some jobs. College doesn’t tend toward skills in some programs so much as ideology.

The best part is people who can’t afford college, including minorities and immigrants, now have a shot.

Watch: