Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home CNJG Cartel Seizes Puerto Vallarta, a Cartel Currently in the USA

CNJG Cartel Seizes Puerto Vallarta, a Cartel Currently in the USA

By
M Dowling
-
0
62

The CJNG cartel just took over the quaint resort town of Puerto Vallarta. This cartel lives among us in the USA. Many came in under Joe Biden’s open borders. By 2020, the DoJ and ATF were able to capture more than 600 CJNG cartel members in the United States. Then, Democrats opened the borders.

Mexican CJNG cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho, was reportedly killed by Mexican federal forces. Cartels burned cars and set up roadblocks to block military operations.

The Story

Mexican security forces killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” during an operation in the western state of Jalisco, Mexico’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on X. It said he was wounded during the raid in the town of Tapalpa and died while being flown to Mexico City.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who also confirmed the cartel leader’s death, described him as “one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins.”

“This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys,” he said on X.

What can we do about the cartels in the US sanctuary cities?

The Mexican cartels are also hitting Jalisco.

A friend of mine had a beautiful timeshare in Puerto Vallarta. The cartels confiscated the timeshares after selling them under fraudulent circumstances. They preyed on people when selling to them, claiming they could sell them if they wanted. Cartels seem to rise alongside them.

Previous article20,000 ISIS Who Hate the West Have Escaped a Syrian Camp
Next articleComrade Zohran Blames Federal Government for 5 IDs to Shovel Snow
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x