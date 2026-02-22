CNJG Cartel Seizes Puerto Vallarta, a Cartel Currently in the USA

The CJNG cartel just took over the quaint resort town of Puerto Vallarta. This cartel lives among us in the USA. Many came in under Joe Biden’s open borders. By 2020, the DoJ and ATF were able to capture more than 600 CJNG cartel members in the United States. Then, Democrats opened the borders.

Mexican CJNG cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho, was reportedly killed by Mexican federal forces. Cartels burned cars and set up roadblocks to block military operations.

The Story

Mexican security forces killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” during an operation in the western state of Jalisco, Mexico’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on X. It said he was wounded during the raid in the town of Tapalpa and died while being flown to Mexico City.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who also confirmed the cartel leader’s death, described him as “one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins.”

“This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys,” he said on X.

What can we do about the cartels in the US sanctuary cities?

Los narcos dueños de la ciudad de Puerto Vallarta y las autoridades escondidas. Ni un solo policía mpal. o estatal, ni el ejército o la marina.

La población desprotegida ¿Para que sirven los gobiernos? pic.twitter.com/ZD55FAgoeJ — JManuel Ele (@jomalou1) February 22, 2026

CJNG carTEL HAS TAKEN over Puerto Vallarta 😮 More photos in comments 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/ChPXFJ4Nvo — The Last Best Hope of Earth (@TheLastHopeUSA) February 22, 2026

The Mexican cartels are also hitting Jalisco.

🚨AMERICANS DO NOT GO TO MEXICO! Mexican Cartels are attacking the cities of Jalisco and Puerto Vallerta. cartels have stormed the airports and shut down the roads and nearby resorts with armed cartel gunmen.

Never take ur family to Mexico!! pic.twitter.com/nXVs205A5K — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) February 22, 2026

A friend of mine had a beautiful timeshare in Puerto Vallarta. The cartels confiscated the timeshares after selling them under fraudulent circumstances. They preyed on people when selling to them, claiming they could sell them if they wanted. Cartels seem to rise alongside them.